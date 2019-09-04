Police taking action in Warwick estate after reports of attempts to steal from vehicles

Warwick Central Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) is urging people to make sure their vehicles are kept secure after reports of a person or persons trying door handles of cars parked on the Heathcote Estate.

The SNT has said: "Specific patrols will be made in the area during late hours to identify any insecure vehicles and advise accordingly.

Police

"The patrols will offer a visible presence acting as a deterrent to would be thieves."

Warwickshire Police can be contacted on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.