Police hunt two men in connection with an attempted murder in Warwickshire

Police are hunting two men in connection with an attempted murder in Warwickshire.

Officers want to locate 32-year-old Jamie Townsend and 29-year-old Thomas Whitehead.

It’s believed they may have information which could assist with enquiries.

Jamie Townsend and Thomas Whitehead

Jamie has connections to Coventry, Bedworth, Nuneaton and Thomas has links to Bedworth and Nuneaton - but police are asking people across the county to look out for the men.

The incident happened at around 8.20pm in Nuneaton, when a man in his 20s is reported to have been chased by three suspects in a blue Skoda car on Meldrum Road.

The Skoda is alleged to have mounted the pavement and driven at the victim before making off down Haunchwood Road, out of the town centre towards Whittleford.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

No arrests have currently been made.