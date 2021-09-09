Police discover another huge pile of rubbish - including remnants of a cannabis farm - dumped on the edge of Offchurch
Officers discovered a similar pile of rubbish in the same spot not so long ago
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:32 pm
A huge pile of rubbish, which also includes the remnants of a cannabis farm, has been found dumped on the edge of Offchurch.
An officer came across the mess while they were on patrol, just weeks after she found a similar mess in the same location in August.
Police say the rubbush contained 'remnants of a substantial cannabis grow'.
Officers have reported also the flytipping to Warwick District Council.