Police discover another huge pile of rubbish - including remnants of a cannabis farm - dumped on the edge of Offchurch

A huge pile of rubbish, which also includes the remnants of a cannabis farm, has been found dumped on the edge of Offchurch.

An officer came across the mess while they were on patrol, just weeks after she found a similar mess in the same location in August.

Police say the rubbush contained 'remnants of a substantial cannabis grow'.

