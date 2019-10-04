Police appeal launched after unexplained death in Lapworth

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information following an unexplained death in Lapworth this morning (Friday 4 October).

Police were called shortly before 11.30am to a report of a car on fire in a layby on Spring Lane.



A body was found inside the car.



A cordon is currently in place and the road is closed whilst officers are in attendance.



Detective Sgt Mark Calvert from Warwickshire Police said: “An investigation is now ongoing and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.



“The investigation is in its very early stages and as part of our enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who travelled on Spring Lane this morning and may have noticed a car in the layby or in the area."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 163 of Friday October 4.