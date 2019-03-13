One man and two teenagers charged with burglary in Kenilworth

One man and two teenagers have been charged with burglary after they were arrested in Kenilworth yesterday (Tuesday).

Twenty-year-old Ephraim Pepe from Milverton Road, Coventry was charged with a burglary dwelling with intent to steal in John O'Gaunt Road, Kenilworth on March 12. He is currently scheduled to appear before Leamington Magistrates Court on April 10.

Three males were arrested in Kenilworth yesterday (Tuesday).

Two 16-year-old males from Coventry have also been charged with a burglary dwelling with intent to steal in John O'Gaunt Road, Kenilworth on March 12.

The 16-year-olds who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody overnight to appear before Leamington Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) where they were released on conditional police bail with strict conditions including not to enter Warwickshire, not to contact each other and with an overnight curfew between 5pm and 5am.

They are next scheduled to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on March 21.

One of the 16-year-old males was also charged with an attempted burglary with intent to steal on March 11 in Warwick Road, Kenilworth.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to either incident to please contact them by calling 101 quoting incident 246 of March 12 (for the John O'Gaunt Road incident) or 138 of March 11 (for the Warwick Road incident).

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.