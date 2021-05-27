Occupants of a Leamington house caught red-handed as they tried to throw bags of cannabis out of the window as police paid them a visit - for a totally different reason

Occupants of a house in Leamington were caught red-handed as they tried to throw bags of cannabis out of the window during a police visit.

Officers spotting them in the act, officers searched the property yesterday (Wednesday) and found 17 bags containing cannabis.

"The occupant was subsequently arrested for Possession With Intention to Supply," said Leamington Police.

The drugs find happened as officers from Leamington SNT along with officers from Warwick and Kenilworth SNT assisted Trading Standards in executing two warrants in the Leamington area.

One address was successful and one person was arrested for fraud offences.