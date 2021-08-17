Motorists parking dangerously near businesses in Leamington are now being fined by police.

Officers had warned drivers about parking issues in the Juno Drive and Tancred Close area after numerous complaints.

But the warnings were not heeded - and yesterday (Monday) police gave out fines, with the promise of more to come if their behaviour does not change.

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said it has received numerous calls from local businesses about parking issues in Juno Drive and Tancred Close in Leamington.

A spokesperson said: "We have spent a lot of time in the area as a team trying to address the issues and in July this year we put leaflets on close to 100 vehicles advising them of their responsibilities and giving information on obstruction of the highway.

"Unfortunately the warnings have not been heeded and yesterday (Monday) the parking situation remained as bad as it has been with vehicles parked in the carriageway and blocking junctions.

"(On Monday) PC Lake and PC Parry have reported 27 motorists and issued them with postal tickets for obstructing the highway.