Man indecently exposes himself and then threatens dog walker in Southam
If anyone has any information, they should call police on 101
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:47 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:48 am
A man indecently exposed himself and threatened a woman in Southam.
The woman said she was cornered by the man when she was walking her dog in the Hodnell Drive area on Wednesday morning (June 30) by a man who exposed himself and then indecently touched himself in front of her.
He then threatened her 'not to make him angry or else she'll get more'.
If anyone has any information, they should call police on 101.