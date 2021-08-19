Man arrested in connection with assault and false imprisonment in Leamington

This is in relation to an incident in the town on Saturday

By News Reporter
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:13 am
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:14 am
Officers have confirmed that a 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault, ABH and false imprisonment.

A Leamington man wanted by police has been found.

Police put out an appeal yesterday (Wednesday) to find 29-year-old Luke Dance, who they believe can help them with their investigation into an assault in Leamington on Saturday.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson thanked everyone who shared their appeal.