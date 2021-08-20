Leamington man drew blood after biting police officer during frenzied attack

An ex-soldier assaulted three police officers, biting one of them so hard that he drew blood, as he was being arrested for beating up another young man over some missing cannabis.

And at Warwick Crown Court, former Fusilier Myles Lekarla (21) of Stonehouse Close, Leamington, was jailed for a total of two years.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, two of assaulting emergency workers and two of causing criminal damage.

Myles Lekarla

Prosecutor Paul Fairley said that in February the victim of the attack went to see friends at an address in Ashton Court, Leamington, and later fell asleep.

He was woken by shouting, mainly from Lekarla who was accusing people of stealing his cannabis.

When he said he did not know what he was talking about, Lekarla punched him three or four times to the face, so he then left the flat and made his way back to his own home.

He was pursued by Lekarla who followed him inside and, as the victim continued to deny knowing anything about the missing cannabis, punched him to the face a further five or six times.

As a result of the attack, he was left with a very badly bruised and swollen left eye and jaw.

But not content with that, before leaving Lerkarla destroyed his television by kicking the screen.

When he got back to the flat in Ashton Court, he kicked his way through the front door, causing more than £1,000 worth of damage, and continued to argue with the remaining occupants.

The police had been called because of the earlier disturbance, and when officers arrived Lekarla was still acting aggressively, so it was decided to arrest him.

But as they tried to handcuff him, he flailed around, hitting one of the officers with the handcuffs, so was pushed down onto a bed as they tried to restrain him.

Lekarla repeatedly kicked out, striking Pc Sebastian Payne to the legs a number of times, and pushed Pc Ruth Day to the floor before stamping on her legs and torso.

When Pc Daniel Veervoort tried to assist his colleagues he was also kicked by Lekarla who bit him to the thumb, drawing blood, as he was being restrained.

During his struggle with the three officers, Lekarla had also tried to take hold of one of their Tasers but had been unable to get it out of its holster, said Mr Fairley.

Judge Peter Cooke observed that Warwickshire Police is the smallest force in the country, but according to the Chief Constable suffers around 20 assaults a month on its officers.

The court heard that Lekarla had previous convictions which included threatening behaviour in 2018 and assaulting an emergency worker last year.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said that up until February of this year Lekarla had been a mortarman in the Fusiliers where ‘he experienced a lot of death and his mental health was affected.’

Mr Ahmed explained: “He joined at 18 in 2018, and during his time in the Army there was a lot of death, all as a result of suicides – the suicides of his sergeant, corporal and five of his close friends.

“He had the opportunity to try to stop the death of two of his friends, but was unable to, and this has haunted him.

“Since February he has been paying privately, seeking the help of mental health services.”

Of the offences, Mr Ahmed added: “He has shown remorse and has asked me to convey his deepest apology. He said he did not recall the events due to the level of intoxication.”

Lekarla was jailed for 14 months for the assault on Mr Owen, with ten months consecutive for assaulting Pc Veervoort and shorter concurrent sentences for the other offences.

Judge Peter Cooke told him straight away: “You’re going to prison.”

Of the attack on his victim, the judge said: “You made quite a mess of that young man’s face. I’ve seen the photographs, and it is a bad case of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. This was a persistent attack.