Leamington man accused of spitting, kicking and racially abusing police officers

A police officer was allegedly racially abused and another two kicked and spat at following an incident in Leamington yesterday (Tuesday 25 May) evening.

Officers went to Waverley Road and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. The arrest followed a report that two men had been racially abused.

While in the back of the police van it is alleged the suspect racially abused an officer, kicked the van door, spat in the back of the vehicle and threatened to kill a call handler.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he allegedly spat at an officer and kicked another officer.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing two racially aggravated public order offences, criminal damage, making threats to kill and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.