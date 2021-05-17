Leamington drink driver reportedly shouted abuse at police when she was caught three times over the limit

A drink driver in Leamington reportedly shouted abuse at police when she was caught three times over the limit.

She was one of two people caught in town driving while over the limit - the other being a 17-year-old girl.

In addition to this, a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs in Leamington.

A 38-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested for drink driving.

In total, eight people were arrested in Warwickshire on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences over the weekend.

We reported on the drink driving arrest in of the woman three times over the limit - but since then police have release more information.

Here are their summaries of the arrests over the weekend:

A 38-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested by officers carrying out a traffic operation in Dormer Place, Leamington yesterday morning (Sunday). The car was initially stopped due to having a light out. Upon speaking to the driver officers reported smelling alcohol and carried out a breath test. They report the woman then became aggressive. She was later charged with drink driving and using threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

A 17-year-old girl from Leamington was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning in Rawlingson Road, Leamington on suspicion of drink driving, taking a motor vehicle without consent and driving without insurance. She was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Birmingham on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after stopping a car for having lights out in Radford Road, Leamington in the early hours of this morning. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 25-year-old man from London was arrested and charged with drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance after his car broke down on the M40 in the early hours of Saturday morning. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on June 1.

A 52-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and later charged with drink driving after officers stopped his car in Bilton Road, Rugby on Saturday night. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on June 25.

A 21-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers spotted a vehicle being driven erratically on Avenue Road, Nuneaton in the early hours of Sunday morning. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 42-year-old man from Alcester was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on the M42 yesterday evening. He remains in custody.