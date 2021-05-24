Kenilworth man arrested for making threats to kill, criminal damage and drug offences

He is currently in custody awaiting an interview

A 20-year-old man was arrested last night (Sunday) in Kenilworth on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, criminal damage and threats to kill.

PC Steve Jones, of Warwickshire Police said: "This is a great result by our response colleagues and is the second such arrest in the past month in the town, along with some smaller drug finds and two drug driving arrests.

"The message is simple - we will catch up with you."