Kenilworth man arrested for making threats to kill, criminal damage and drug offences
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:34 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:36 pm
A 20-year-old man was arrested last night (Sunday) in Kenilworth on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, criminal damage and threats to kill.
He is currently in custody awaiting an interview.
PC Steve Jones, of Warwickshire Police said: "This is a great result by our response colleagues and is the second such arrest in the past month in the town, along with some smaller drug finds and two drug driving arrests.
"The message is simple - we will catch up with you."