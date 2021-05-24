Kenilworth man arrested for making threats to kill, criminal damage and drug offences

A 20-year-old man was arrested last night (Sunday) in Kenilworth on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, criminal damage and threats to kill.

He is currently in custody awaiting an interview.

PC Steve Jones, of Warwickshire Police said: "This is a great result by our response colleagues and is the second such arrest in the past month in the town, along with some smaller drug finds and two drug driving arrests.

