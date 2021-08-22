Huge pile of rubbish - including cuttings from a cannabis farm - dumped on the edge of Offchurch

A huge pile of rubbish - including cuttings from a cannabis farm - has been dumped on the edge of Offchurch.

Police have reported the fly-tipping to the council for collection after it was spotted by PCSO Sharron Underwood, who was on patrol in the area yesterday (Saturday).

Officers said it was the second time in three years that this site has been used for fly-tipping.

In other police news, officers from Leamington's Safer Neighbourhood team were on patrol in the north of the town on Friday in response to an increase in drug activity and anti-social behaviour.

And that night, officers from Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police were in Burton Green, after complaints from residents about speeding cars.

"Most drivers were sticking to the 30mph speed limit," said a police spokesperson.

"However, the fastest I recorded today was 44mph. Some of the motorists actually increased their speed coming towards me which was a shock.