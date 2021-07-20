HS2 bailiffs appear in court charged with offences relating to alleged clash with protestors at hotel near Leamington and Kenilworth while they were off-duty

An HS2 protester is said to have suffered a broken jaw during an alleged clash at a hotel near Leamington and Kenilworth with off-duty bailiffs working for the controversial rail project.

And three National Eviction Team members working for HS2 have appeared in court to face charges arising out of the incident on the car park of the Ramada Hotel on October 4 last year.

The confrontation took place after HS2 protesters turned up in a car at the Ramada at Chesford Bridge, between Leamington and Kenilworth, where members of the National Eviction Team were staying at the time.

Top: Philip John. Bottom left: Adrian Long. Bottom right: Alan Winkler.

And a group of activists staged a protest outside Warwick Crown Court, accompanied by a large white elephant mascot, as the three men arrived for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

One of the three, Philip John (42) of Lime Street, Gorseinon, Swansea, pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on protester Alexander Waters.

And he, Adrian Long (57) of Maestag Road, Cymmer, Port Talbot, and Alan Winkler (59) of Bathesda Road, Tumble, Llanelli, pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning Mr Waters.

All three men also denied charges of falsely imprisoning two other protesters, Simon Gingell and Dimitrea Soukiourgou, by detaining them against their will.

Discussing the trial, Mr Devine indicated: “The three complainants will be the only witnesses required, plus the officer in the case. I can’t see it’s going to be anything less than four days.”

Judge Cooke said that, on the basis of the trial lasting four to five days, it could not be given a fixed date until August next year.

But he added that alternatively it could be put into a ‘warned list,’ to potentially be listed at short notice, in a period from January 31 onwards.

And Mr Devine responded: “All defendants would want the earlier date because they are unable to work pending the outcome of the case.”

Agreeing to that, Judge Cooke ordered that there should also be a pre-trial hearing at the court earlier in January.