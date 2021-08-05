Helicopter scrambled after driver of stolen VW near Leamington continued to flee police with four burst tyres

Police stopped two vehicles - one near Ryton and one near Stoneleigh - with one leading to a stinger and a helicopter being deployed.

The first incident involved a VW UP near Ryton-on-Dunsmore. Officers said they deployed a stinger because they said they had information that the car was on false plates and had made off from police in Birmingham a few days before.

A spokesperson from OPU said: "Despite deflating all four tyres the vehicle still failed to stop and one occupant was located with the assistance of the helicopter.

Officers stopped two vehicles - one near Ryton and one near Stoneleigh. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

"The vehicle turned out to be stolen from Walsall on June 1."

Officers also stopped a van near Stoneleigh because there was no insurance.

Police said the driver also admitted he had had his licence revoked.