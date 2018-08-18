Four men from Leamington and Warwick arrested on suspicion of drug offences

Four men have been arrested following a drugs warrant at a flat in Emscote Road, Warwick, yesterday afternoon (Friday August 17).

Two men, aged 50 and 49 from Leamington, and two men, aged 40 and 41 from Warwick, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs was seized from the address.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.