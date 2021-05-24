Drink driver involved in Warwick crash was one of four people to be arrested for drink driving in Leamington and Warwick over the weekend

A drink driver who was involved in a crash was one of four people to be arrested for drink driving in Leamington and Warwick over the weekend.

In total, eight people were arrested for the same offence across the county.

Here are the offences police dealt with:

- A 40-year-old woman from Warwick was arrested and charged with drink driving after being stopped with two flat tyres in Myton Road, Warwick on Friday evening. She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

- A 25-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested and charged with drink driving after being stopped by officers in Spencer Street, Leamington in the early hours of Saturday morning. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

- A 21-year-old man from Stratford was arrested and charged with drink driving following a two vehicle collision in Kenilworth Road, Warwick on Saturday night.