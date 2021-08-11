Bomb disposal experts rush to Baginton building site after report of suspected explosive device

A bomb disposal team was called after a member of the public found what they thought to be an unexploded bomb in Bagington.

Warwickshire Police put a road closure in place on the Bubbenhall Road at the junction of Stoneleigh Road and the Watery Lane junction yesterday afternoon (Tuesday August 10) going into the evening.

Officers said that initially the device was thought to be a mortar bomb.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "Officers responded to a call at approx. 4.50pm yesterday from a member of the public who had found what they believed to be an unexploded bomb at a construction site off the Bubbenhall Road in Baginton.

"Personnel had been evacuated and the area cordoned off.

"Road closures were put in place.