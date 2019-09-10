Audi stolen during Kenilworth car key burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after an Audi was stolen during a car-key burglary at a Kenilworth property this week.

The incident happened after a property at Bullimore Grove was burgled over the last few days.

Police

Offenders broke into the home through the rear patio doors.

Once inside offenders took the keys to a silver Audi Q3 and stole the vehicle from the drive of the property.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 89 of September 10.

People can also report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.