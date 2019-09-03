Attempted theft of cash machine at Whitnash Post Office

Police have received a report of an attempted theft of a cash machine from outside the Post Office on Heathcote Road in Whitnash today (Tuesday September 3).

The report of the damage was made by a passer-by at about 6.30am this morning.

Crime

He had not witnessed the incident but was the first to report the damage.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 35 of 3 September 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.