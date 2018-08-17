COMPETITION: Win free entry to Wolf Run

Fancy taking part in this autumn’s Wolf Run in Warwickshire?

We have teamed up with the official sponsors of the popular Wolf Run, Skinny Brands, to give away five tickets - worth more than £250.

The Autumn Wolf Run takes place at Welsh Road Farm on Sunday September 2, so there is still time to grab a ticket.

The Wolf Run is a 10k off-road run featuring a series of man-made and natural obstacles located throughout the course, with four events throughout the year (spring, summer autumn and winter). The Wolf Run is a wild run to allow people to experience natural, raw running conditions as far as possible while also presenting runners with a challenging, interesting and enjoyable event. To be in with a chance of winning a ticket, simply send your name, address and contact number to news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk. All entries must be titled ‘Wolf Run Competition’. The closing date for entries is August 24 - good luck!

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

1. The prize consists of one ticket for five winners to participate in this year’s Autumn Wolf Run at Welsh Road Farm, Warwickshire on September 2, 2018.

2. The package does not include travel to or from the event or any hospitality at the event.

3. Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to the Wolf Run and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets.

4. Participants have to be available on the day of the event and ticket is not transferable to other Wolf Run events.

5. Participants are advised to wear appropriate clothing and good quality running gear is advised.

6. Participants are advised to bring a change of clothing and water hoses will be available to get the worst of the mud off.

7. The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of the Courier and Weekly News, Skinny Brands and Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration.

8. Under no circumstances can this prize be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial amount.

9. No cash alternative will be offered.

10. We will need the winners email address, phone number, full name and postal address.

10. The prize has been provided by Hatch Communications. In entering the competition you accept that, if you are the winner, we will pass on your details to them for delivery of the prize and for no other purpose. The closing date is August 24 2018.

11. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

12. The promoter’s decision is final.

13. All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner.

14. We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.

15. For terms and conditions visit: www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions. To view our privacy policies, visit: www.johnstonpress.co.uk/cookies-policy