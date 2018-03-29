Children’s ward at Warwick Hospital receives hundreds of Easter eggs

Children staying on ward at Warwick Hospital were still able to celebrate Easter thanks to kind donations from local businesses and organisations.

This week the MacGregor Ward was presented with more than 400 Easter Eggs for the young patients staying on the ward over Easter.

The eggs were donated to Quattro Recruitment Ltd in Leamington by their clients and local businesses. Ellen-Marie Hobson, manager of the Leamington’s Quattro Recruitment and managing consultant Nikki Warrilow delivered the eggs along with representatives from children’s charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.

When presenting the eggs, Nikki said: “We have had a great reception from local companies to help with this amazing cause, which I’m sure is very close to people’s hearts in Warwick and Leamington.”

For each egg that was donated the company also donated £1 to Molly Olly’s Wishes.

The companies who donated eggs are: Lantra in Stoneleigh, AC Lloyd in Warwick, Rivo Software in Warwick, Crosslands Occupational Health in Stratford, Wren Nursery in Stoneleigh, Wanzl in Warwick, Corstorphine and Wright in Warwick, Abbot Medical in Solihull, Bishops Tachbrook School, Arnold Lodge School, Michael Harwood Co in Kenilworth, Codex in Leamington, Fenland RP in Warwick, Pixel Studios in Warwick, Ventec in Warwick, A T Architects in Leamington, Rainbow in Warwick, Baldwins in Leamington, City Electrical Factors in Warwick, Adaptos in Warwick and Premia Medical Protection in Warwick.