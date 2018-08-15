Charity fashion show to help Warwick district’s homeless

A fashion show is being held next month to support homeless charity Helping Hands.

The event has been organised by the Fine and Country Foundation, which is linked to the estate agents.

Helping Hands, which provide help and support for the homeless and vulnerable in the Warwick district, is one of 17 homeless charities in the UK and overseas that received funding from the foundation’s first grant programme earlier this year.

The event takes place at Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa on September 16, where there will be a two-course lunch, fashion show, auction and raffle.

Jonathan Handford, managing director from Fine and Country Leamington, said: “All of us from the Fine and Country Leamington and Stratford offices are gearing up for the fashion show.

“We have contacted local suppliers, professional studios and photographers and a number of other companies who are either involved in the fashion show, have an exhibitor stand or given raffle prizes.

“Fine and Country have worked closely with Helping Hands for years, through The Fine and Country Foundation.

“The money raised from the event will contribute to the renovation project undertaken to improve the infrastructure of the centre.”

Ticket cost £30 per person. For more information email leamington@fineandcountry.com or call 01926 455 950.