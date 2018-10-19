Cars stolen and others damaged in latest Kenilworth crimes

Two cars were stolen and another two were subjected to criminal damage in Kenilworth this week.

In a double car key burglary between 11.30pm on Thursday 18 October and 12.30am on Friday October 19, burglars broke into a property in Beechwood Croft and stole two sets of keys - one to a Jaguar F Pace and the other to a Range Rover Sport.

Both vehicles were then stolen from outside the property. Tracking devices activated on both vehicles which led to the recovery of one vehicle in Knowle Hill.

It is believed that the tracking device may have been ripped out of the other vehicle as it has not been recovered. This is incident 7 of October 19.

Two separate incidents involving criminal damage also took place.

Between 7pm on Wednesday October 17 and 9am on Thursday October 18, offenders scratched several deep lines along the rear passenger door of a red Mercedes Benz parked in Spring Lane. This is incident 280 of October 18.

And between 4.30pm and 5pm on Tuesday October 16, offenders damaged a Peugeot parked in Whitemoor Road by scratching several lines along the side of the vehicle from the front panel to the rear of the vehicle. This is incident 282 of October 18.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.