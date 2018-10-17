Butcher raises concerns about bollards in Whitnash

Concerns have been raised about the number of bollards recently installed on grass verges in Whitnash which has been described as “overkill” by one business owner.

The bollards have been installed on verges in Southway near St Margaret’s Road.

Darren Higham, the owner of Higham’s Butchers in The Shopping Centre, thinks this will be bad for his business.

He said: “I’m worried that customers won’t be able to park outside my shop because other people will now start using the spaces there rather than the verges.

“The number of bollards is overkill.

“It was bad enough before when the school run takes place and we fought for years for spaces to be made for parents.

“Residents have also complained saying it’s now difficult for them to reverse off their drives because the bollards have reduced the amount of space they have.”

County councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Green, Brunswick) said he is committed to finding solutions to parking issues in the area.

He said: “Last year we created extra parking spaces behind the shops by removing the run down garages.

“This has been very successful making life easier for the shops and nursery school.

“The current work will tarmac over some verges whilst protecting others with bollards.

“It follows extensive consultations with residents and I hope people will like the improved look of the area and not having to park on a mud bath.

“Hopefully we’ll end up with an area in which the green patches are protected and parking is easier and less muddy.”

Work to tarmack some of the verges near the shops and to add bollards in St Margaret’s road was due to continue this week.