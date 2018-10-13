Warwick residents urged to shop locally

A new campaign is being launched in Warwick next week to help promote local businesses.

The #Buyin2Warwick campaign has been set up by a collaboration of volunteers from the Chamber of Trade and Warwick Town Council.

The campaign will officially be launched on Monday October 15 with the aim of promoting local businesses, increasing footfall into the town and enhancing the local economy in the run-up to Christmas and after the festive season.

Cllr Richard Edgington, speaking on behalf of the campaign said: “With the support of the business community we are seeking to emphasise the economic, social and community benefits of shopping locally, and ultimately the advantages all of us as consumers.

“We believe that this is a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to search for unique gifts and have an insight of what the businesses of Warwick has to offer.

“Currently, it is estimated that just five to 10 per cent of residents shop locally on a regular basis. We are therefore encouraging everyone to venture into the town, support local businesses and boost the local economy, which ultimately increases the vitality of the town, helps pay for public services, and provides employment locally.”

To get involved or go to support the campaign search #Buyin2Warwick on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or email: buyin2warwick@gmail.com