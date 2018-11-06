Plans for former Great Western pub in Warwick return

Controversial plans that would have seen a fire damaged pub in Warwick knocked down and turned into homes have returned for a fourth time.

The developer P&P Properties, resubmitted its plans in October which would see the former Great Western pub in Coventry Road completely demolished and four houses put on the site.

This is the fourth time that plans have come forward for the site with the newest plans being a resubmission of the plans submitted in May but were withdrawn in August.

Up until the point where the plans were withdrawn, there were around 50 objections on the planning portal and a few supporting comments.

The newly submitted plans currently have more than 30 objection comments. Warwick Town Council have objected to the plans for a number of reasons including that they think the building should be protected and that the original building should be rejuvinated.

They also felt that the proposed car parking for the site was ‘excessive’.

A number of residents have also lodged objections to the plans along similar lines to the town council in that they think the currently building should be restored to protect the town’s heritage.

One resident wrote: “Just because a building hasn’t been listed so far, it doesn’t mean it isn’t worth saving. Far too much history has been lost and it needs to stop as generic buildings are removing the individuality of towns.”

Another said: “Please don’t let this beautiful building get knocked down to make it into flats. It needs to be kept in tact as there aren’t enough buildings like this left around here. Especially when you think of all the visitors coming off the train to see our beautiful town. Refurbish it, We all know it’s possible.”

The developer previously submitted two planning applications in 2016. The first, in March 2016, was for a change of use to residential accommodation and to convert the building into flats and build four houses.

This application was refused by Warwick District Council’s planning committee because the design of the houses and there was no outdoor amenity space.

The second plan was submitted in June 2016, again for change of use to create flats and build four houses. This plan was granted permission.

Because of securing permission in 2016, four houses are already set to go along Station Road and the newly submitted plans, would have seen an additional four houses on the Coventry Road side, where the pub now stands.

To view the resubmitted plans for the Great Western Pub or to submit comments in objection or support go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/18/1960.