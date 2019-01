A new store is set to open in Warwick.

The Superdrug store, which was located in Swan Street, has closed.

The former Superdrug store is now becoming a Savers.Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

Signs in the shop windows advise customers that the next nearest Superdrug stores are now in Leamington or Stratford.

Now the store will be becoming a Savers.

It is not yet known when Savers will be opening.