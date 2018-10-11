Burton Green getting new village hall

Burton Green will be getting a new village hall to replace the current one set to be destroyed by HS2.

The new hall will be built on a patch of land off Red Lane, close to the junction with Hob Lane and Cromwell Lane.

It will feature a new car park, boules pitch and ‘outside recreation area’.

A new pedestrian crossing will also be built to allow people to cross the road more easily to access the hall, although this will not be a controlled crossing such as a puffin or zebra crossing.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee granted planning permission for the new hall at a meeting on Wedensday October 10.

In their report, council officers had recommended the plan be approved despite development taking place in the Green Belt.

They said: “The applicants have demonstrated unique and very special circumstances for the location of this development within the Green Belt.

“The proposal is therefore considered acceptable in principle and an appropriate form of development for the site.

“The proposal would also respect the character of the local area.”

There were objections to the plan from certain residents in Burton Green on the grounds of noise and light pollution, road safety and the impact on neighbours.

But Burton Green Parish Council broadly supported the plan as long as a new crossing was installed and other conditions to do with noise were met.

Burton Green’s current village hall in Hodgetts Lane is right in the path of the proposed HS2 line, meaning it would have to be demolished.