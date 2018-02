Burglars broke into a house in Burton Green yesterday (Thursday February 15).

Between 1pm and 6.45pm , offenders broke into a home in Cromwell Lane, by smashing through the house's rear doors.

Once inside the house, the offenders carried out an untidy search of the upstairs before making off empty handed.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information about the burglary should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.