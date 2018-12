A Kenilworth home was recently broken into by burglars, police have confirmed.

Between 9am and 6.30pm on Friday December 28, burglars broke into a property in Upper Rosemary Hill by forcing open a kitchen window and damaging the back door.

Once inside, the burglars carried out an untidy search. It is not yet clear what has been stolen.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 359 of December 28.