Bishop blesses schools in Burton Green and Leek Wootton to mark academy status

A bishop blessed primary schools in Burton Green and Leek Wootton at two ceremonies marking their new academy status.

The Right Reverend Christopher Cocksworth, Bishop of Coventry, attended Burton Green Primary School and All Saints C of E Primary School in Leek Wootton yesterday (Tuesday April 24) to formally welcome them into the Diocese of Coventry multi-academy trust (MAT).

From left: Canon Linda Wainscot, Right Rev Christopher Cocksworth, and Andrew Morris

He also formally recognised Andrew Morris as the executive headteacher of both schools. He started in the role in January.

Andrew said: "It went really, really well. The bishop engaged really well with the children."

The Diocese of Coventry MAT now consists of 16 schools after Burton Green and All Saints joined.

When asked about the decision to move to academy status, Andrew said: "It's about looking to the future. The level of support that this MAT can provide I don't think the local authority can offer.

"The MAT has a good reputation, and at Stretton Church Of England Academy they helped increase its Ofsted rating from 'requires improvement' to 'outstanding'.

"And in terms of accountability (to parents and taxpayers), I don't see a difference."