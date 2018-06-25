Approval needed for 'waste station' for sorting rubbish in rural Kenilworth

A 'waste station' used for storing and sorting a pile of rubbish as part of a skip business in a rural part of Kenilworth needs to be approved by Warwickshire County Council.

The site off Rouncil Lane just to the east of the junction with Woodcote Lane, known as Magpie Hall, is currently used by Warwickshire Waste as part of its skip hire business.

It currently has a 'waste transfer station' used for storing piles of waste surrounded by a three-metre high concrete wall.

But the company has applied to Warwickshire County Council for retrospective planning permission for the waste station.

The business would be open from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

In its application, AC Environmental Consulting, on behalf of Warwickshire Waste, said impacts on neighbours are minimal and claimed operations are 'smooth and efficient'.

At a meeting on Thursday June 21, Kenilworth Town Council's planning committee objected to the plans as the plans did not make it clear it was retrospective.

This meant they were concerned the plan would bring increased traffic and noise to the area, as well as producing an unpleasant smell.

County councillor Dave Shilton made sure the plan will not be waved through by council officers by 'calling it in', which means it will have to be decided by councillors.

He said he had 'serious reservations' about the plan, adding: "I'm very concerned about the traffic along Rouncil Lane, especially with the abattoir further up the road.

"Rouncil Lane is not a main road. It could be detrimental to the road surface and to the environment."

He has since changed his mind on the plan.

Anyone wishing to comment on the application can do so here

This article has been edited to reflect the application is for retrospective planning permission. It was originally assumed the plans were new as there was no indication that retrospective permission was being sought.