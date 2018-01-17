Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Leamington.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along the High Street away from Radford Road at about 7.35pm on Thursday, January 11. As he crossed Church Street he is believed to have nearly been involved in a collision with a small silver car.

The driver of the car is reported to have approached the man and punched him in the face, before taking the victim’s mobile phone and throwing it into the road.

The victim suffered a nose bleed and his phone was damaged.

The driver of the car is described as a black man, around 40-years-old with short black hair and dark clothing and around 5’8” to 5’9” in height.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 366 of 11 January, or ask for PC 68 Su Sumners: su.sumners@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org