Another case of Alabama Rot reported in Warwickshire

Another case of the Alabama Rot disease has been reported in Warwickshire.

According to the Vets4Pets website a case of the dog disease has been reported in Southam.

This is third case to be reported in Warwickshire.

The first case was reported in Claverdon, near Warwick in March 2017 and the second case was reported in Rugby in November 2017.

Alabama Rot, which first appeared in the late 1980s affecting greyhounds in America, has now been found across the UK.

The cause of the disease, clinically known as idiopathic cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) is still unknown but it is believed that it may be picked up on the paws and legs during muddy walks.

Dog owners are now being advised to wash their dog’s paws after muddy walks and to keep an eye out for the early sign of the disease which is skin sores not caused by an injury.

According to the Vets4Pets website “These sores are found below the elbow or knee and appear as a distinct swelling, a patch of red skin, or are open and ulcer-like.”

The website also adds: “Within approximately two to seven days, the affected dogs develop outward signs of sudden kidney failure which can include vomiting, reduced hunger, and an unusual tiredness.”

