'Amazing' charity football match in Kenilworth father's memory raises more than £5,000

An ‘amazing’ football match held in the memory of a former Kenilworth football coach raised more than £5,000 for a mental health charity.

The match, held at Kenilworth Wardens on Sunday October 14, was to honour Bob Tummey who died in August aged just 50.

Bob (back row, second from right) in his days as a football coach for Kenilworth Wardens FC. Many of the boys pictured played in Sunday's match.

An auction, raffle and food sales on the day all helped to raise £5,281 for Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

Prizes such as hospitality packages at Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, a three-course meal at The Cross and signed football shirts ensured the auction brought in plenty of money.

Bob’s wife Fran Tummey said the day and turnout was ‘amazing’.

She added: “Despite the weather, hundreds of people must have been there, and there was a great atmosphere.

“I knew there was going to be a lot of people, but when I stepped away from the pitch and looked at the supporters, I thought ‘oh my god, there’s so many people here.’”

“The amount raised was phenomenal - I thought raising a grand would have been fantastic.

The match was organised by Bob’s son Rhys and his friend Rob Peel soon after Bob’s wake as a way of celebrating his life.

Bob, father to Hannah, 25, as well as Rhys, 23, was a well-respected figure for his work in mental health.

He was course director for mental health services at Coventry University, and had recently earned a PhD.

Rhys will also be taking on the Great South Run on Sunday October 21 to raise money for Mind. Bob had been in training for the run himself before his death.

Anyone wishing to donate to Coventry and Warwickshire Mind should visit Rhys’s Just Giving page