All lanes now open on A46 after two cars crash near Stoneleigh

All lanes have been reopened on the A46 near Stoneleigh this morning (Thursday) after two cars were involved in a collision.

Police, two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene at around 8.50am.

A man and woman, believed to be in their late teens, were treated at the scene. The man was suffering from chest pains and the woman received an injury to her neck.

Their injuries were believed to be minor, but were both taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.

Traffic is backing up on the southbound side to Festival Island. All lanes were closed but have since been reopened.