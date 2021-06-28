Here are some of your beautiful photos of the stunning poppy field in Leamington
Thank you to everyone who sent in their photos
Monday, 28th June 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 5:20 pm
Here are some of your photos of the stunning poppy field near North Leamington School.
We asked for your photos after printing some from Josie Weller - and once again, you delivered!
Many photographers have been down to the field in Sandy Lane to capture the beautiful site.
Here are some of your photos.
Page 1 of 2