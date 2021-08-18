The property is close to the town centre but offers views over playing fields.

Property Focus: Fancy waking up to this view with your morning coffee? New Leamington development offers something a bit different

This photo gallery is part of a regular column that focusses on stunning houses for sale in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

This three-bedroomed first floor flat is part of a new development in Leamington - and is currently on the market for £595,000.

The property is close to the town centre but offers views over playing fields. It also has two designated parking spaces, two balconies and an additional study.

The flat in Regents View, Cloister Way, Leamington, is on the market with ehB Residential (01920 750015). To find out more, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/110478068Here are some pictures of the property.

1. Regents View, Cloister Way, Leamington

2. Regents View, Cloister Way, Leamington

3. Regents View, Cloister Way, Leamington

The flat offers amazing views.

4. Regents View, Cloister Way, Leamington

The spacious kitchen inside the flat

