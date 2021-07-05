The local business which made an international impact: Blue plaque celebrates an important part of Warwick's history

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, inside a Healey car.

An important part of Warwick s local history was celebrated at the weekend.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, unveiled a blue plaque at Healey Court in Coten End, to mark the site of the Donald Healey Motor Company (DHMCo).

The DHMCo occupied the site from July 1963 until December 1974 when the company was sold.

The unveiling event on Saturday (July 3) was also attended by the leader of the Warwick Town Council, Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, and deputy leader Cllr Noel Butler.

The blue plaque initiative was introduced by Warwick Town Council over six years ago and this is the fifth plaque to be unveiled in the town.

The blue plaques are supplied by Warwick Town Council to recognise people and places within the Warwick CV34 area and to commemorate a lasting contribution to the community.