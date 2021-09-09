Photos: Former Kenilworth Grammar School pupils swap memories at another reunion

Dozens of former Kenilworth Grammar School pupils enjoyed another reunion this month.

About 40 people shared their memories at the event on Saturday September 4 at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club, and 17 came along for the pre-reunion dinner at Chesford Grange Hotel the night before.

Organiser Steve Mallorie, who took the photos in this article, said that the event was a resounding success.

He added: "The feedback on the KGS Facebook page looks like we shall have a much larger attendance next year.

"I hope to have it at the school before it is demolished.

"I would like to make a special mention to Rosemary Taylor nee Watson who was a great help to me.

Steve added: "I was especially pleased the number for dinner on Friday had risen from the 12 who attended last year.

"And we had a whole family there for dinner - the Freeman family. A dad who was at school came with his wife and two daughters.

"It was really touching to see his daughters taking such an interest in what his school days were like."

