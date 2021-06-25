Rapid rise of Covid cases continues in Leamington - with one neighbourhood seeing a huge spike

The rapid rise of Covid cases have continued in Brunswick ward in Leamington

On Wednesday we reported that the area had seen a 660 per cent rise with 33 positive Covid cases, giving it a rate of 347.4 cases per 100,000.

But the latest data, which covers the seven-day period up to June 19, shows that the ward has now seen an increase of 57 cases - an increase of 52 compared to the previous week (a 1,040 per cent increase).

Brunswick ward in Leamington (in red) has now been moved into the highest classification of Covid rates.

This means it now has a case rate of 521.1 cases per 100,000 people - the highest rate in Warwickshire.

The wards of Leamington East and Sydenham (315.9 per 100,000) and Leamington Central and North (212 per 100,000) also remain areas for concern.

These increases mean that the Warwick district now has an overall rate of 142.6 cases per 100,000 people - the highest rate in Warwickshire.

Its rate is also higher than the cities of Coventry, Birmingham and Leicester.

UPDATE: In the last few minutes (Friday June 25), the latest figures have arrived, covering the seven days up to June 20. They show that the Brunswick area has increased to 603.5 cases per 100,000 people - and the Warwick district overall is now 157.2 per 100,000. Leamington East and Sydenham is now 324.9 per 100,000 and Leamington Central and North is now 248.6 per 100,000.

However, as we have previously said, it must be remembered that vaccinations are still going well in the area and hospitals are not reporting significant increases in patients.