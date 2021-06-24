More volunteers from the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area are needed to help get more Covid jabs done

The NHS is urgently calling for more volunteers in the Warwick district to help support at a vaccination sites where there is a high demand for volunteer help.

Requests for steward volunteers have soared in recent weeks and there are now more than 2,000 shifts that need filling in sites across the country every day.

The vaccination centre at Stoneleigh Park is one of the sites in need of helping hand.

The vaccination centre at Stoneleigh Park

The Midlands has seen a growing need for steward volunteers and the NHS is calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need.

Steward volunteers support with the movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a steward volunteer.

Shifts usually last up to six hours with expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

The NHS steward volunteers programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM. Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.

More than 50 million vaccines have already been delivered and work continues at pace to vaccinate all adults, with 25 to 29 year olds recently added to the list.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout.

"There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.

"There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need.