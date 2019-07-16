Warwick and Leamington students top the table in college honours

Exceptional students were celebrated for their achievements at three special ceremonies for Royal Leamington Spa, Moreton Morrell and Rugby and Warwick Trident Colleges.

A total of 131 learners studying at the WCG family of colleges were recognised for their hard work, dedication and attainment throughout the last academic years, receiving awards in front of family, friends, governors and staff.

Chief executive Angela Joyce, gave out awards from each academic department for Outstanding Achievement, Commitment to Learning and Student of the Year, before the overall Student of the Year from each college was announced.

The Moreton Morrell College Student of the Year was Liv Fletcher, on the BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in sports and exercise science course.

The 20-year-old from Warwick said: “I have definitely felt a sense of achievement and am proud of myself for putting the hard work in during the last two years.”

The Warwick Trident College Student of the Year was Megan Smith, a BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in engineering student.

The 18-year-old from Warwick said: “It was great to win the engineering award and I really wasn’t expecting to get Trident Student of the Year as well so that was a shock.”

The Royal Leamington Spa College Student of the Year was Supported Learning catering student Calum Booth. Calum, aged 18 from Leamington Spa, said: “I felt honoured that I had been chosen out of all the others.”