New barbershop opens in Kenilworth town centre

Two long-time barbers have opened their own shop, the Hollow Grind barbershop, with a view of giving the customer a relaxing experience as they get their haircut.

Alisson Costa and Sarah Brown, who worked together at a barbershop in Coventry, opened the Kenilworth shop in Warwick Road on April 20.

The barbershop is open six days a week from 9am - 6pm with an early opening on Tuesdays at 8 and later closing on Thursdays to 8pm.

Sarah said: “We want people to come in and think it’s their time. Have a good relax, get a drink and get a good haircut.”