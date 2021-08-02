Fancy taking over the ticket office cafe building at Kenilworth Railway Station?

Warwickshire County Council says it would like a community group to move into the ticket office but it is also keen to speak to people with 'fresh ideas for the blank canvas'

Do you fancy taking over the the ticket office cafe building at Kenilworth Railway Station?

The current owner of the business has decided to end his contract with West Midlands Railway so the business is now available.

Warwickshire County Council is now working with railway company to find a tenant.

They are both keen to speak to people with new ideas for the 'blank canvas' building.

The ticket office has been used to provide drinks - and Cllr Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for property, sees as an opportunity for further development.

He said: “When we opened Kenilworth Station, the ticket office was seen as an area for real potential for development.

“The station was well-used and we fully expect that thoroughfare of human traffic to return in the coming months as we start to emerge from the pandemic.

"Indeed, as people look to get out and about after such a lengthy period at home, it could well see visitors increase. We shall see but we are very hopeful.

“But there is more to Kenilworth Station than simply being a place where you can catch a train. It is on a route into town for many people who use the right of way over the train track as a short cut.

"The building is a delightful mix of old and new, stylishly incorporating some of the historic aspects of the old station in its décor, yet is modern and airy. It is a ‘blank canvas’ on which any potential tenants could stamp their personality and really make it their own and we would welcome that.

“It also features outdoor space for seating. We would be delighted if local community groups had first refusal on taking up the tenancy and taking advantage of the business opportunity it offers. Our experienced team of business support officers can help with advice and support for anyone looking to set up a business or social enterprise.”

Anyone interested in discussing the business opportunity at the station should, in the first instance, contact [email protected]