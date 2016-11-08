World-renowned baritone to sing great works by Schubert in Leamington

Internationally acclaimed baritone Roderick Williams sings the first of three concerts of Schubert’s greatest songs this weekend.

Accompanied by Iain Burnside, Roderick Williams will perform Winterreise on Sunday November 13 at the performance hall of King’s High School in Warwick at 7pm.

Winter Journey, as Winterreise is translated, is a setting of 24 poems by Wilhelm Muller. The cycle covers various emotions, ending with the bleak poem about the Hurdy- Gurdy Man.

Schubert wrote more than 600 songs in his short lifetime – an achievement approached by no other composer.

Dates have already been fixed for Roderick Williams to sing the other two cycles – Die schone Mullerin on April30 2017 and Schwanengesang on May 8 2018.

Roderick Williams, who lives in Warwick, is currently singing the title role in Benjamin Britten’s opera Billy Budd for Opera North and will be going to the Theatre Royal in Nottingham on the Thursday after the Warwick concert.

The concerts are organised by Leamington Music. Director Richard Phillips said: “It is wonderful that such a busy singer performing in opera houses and concert halls all over the world can make the time to bring a project like this to the area where he lives.”

Roderick Williams is also a talented composer and a work of his will be included in the Christmas Concert that the Choir of Clare College Cambridge is giving in St Mark's church, Leamington on December 17. He was seen and heard by millions when he sang Rule Britannia at the Last Night of the Proms in the Royal Albert Hall two years ago.