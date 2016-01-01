News

Search
News

Two men dead after Wellesbourne car crash

News
Flowers on the roundabout by Kenilworth's bus station and clock at the top of Warwick Road

Kenilworth in Bloom’s future in doubt

News 1
Belle Harmonie. From left to right: Rachel Fisher, Lauren McDonnell, Molly Homer and Ellie Jackson

Kenilworth girl group’s X Factor journey is over

News
B&Q recall

B&Q issues recall over injury risk

News 1

Shopkeeper scared off knifeman with a broom

News

Revealed: the tricks packaging designers use to make us spend

News 1

Soon you won’t be able to pretend you’ve missed WhatsApp messages from annoying friends

News 2

The breeds of dogs vets are urging owners to avoid

News 3
CTA
Introducing egg and peanut at early stage to babies may reduce the risk of developing an allergy to either foodstuff. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Feeding egg and peanuts to young infants “reduces allergy risk”

News
Cuddling cats may be deadly, according to new research.

Cuddling cats could be deadly

News
The current cycle path off Bridge Street to the east of Abbey Fields

Decision on Abbey Fields cycle path coming soon

News 2
Progress is going well on the Kenilworth Station site

Kenilworth Station progress going well

News
The junction at Station Road onto Warwick Road. Many drivers have incorrectly been turning right

Improve ‘dangerous’ Kenilworth junction, say councillors

News 2
The aftermath of the crash at Warwick Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Warwick Hospital car crash update: eyewitness describes the incident

News

Shopkeeper scared off knifeman with a broom

News

Bogus callers reported in Budbrooke

News
Bath Street was cordoned off by Warwickshire Police

Shots fired in Leamington firearms incident

News 1
Stephen Nevey

Kenilworth company director who downloaded child porn avoids jail

News

Campion pupils receive special Duke of Edinburgh award

News
An artist's impression of the King's High main building and courtyard

King’s High in £30 million move out of Warwick town centre

News

Just how unhealthy are your children’s lunchboxes?

News

Top 10 things kids think you should have nailed before you turn 30

Offbeat 3
What type of parent are you?

What type of teacher-parent are you?

News 7

B&Q issues recall over injury risk

News 1
Endorsements from celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston can help to sway shoppers buying decisions. Credit: Shutterstock

Revealed: the tricks packaging designers use to make us spend

News 1
Whatsapp is changing

Soon you won’t be able to pretend you’ve missed WhatsApp messages from annoying friends

News 2
Shire Hall, Warwick. NNL-161201-211317009

Have your say on county council’s planned cuts worth £67 million

News 3

Visitors from Bo flying over for first time since Ebola crisis

News
Chris White MP's constituency of Warwick and Leamington could be split if the newly-proposed boundary changes come into effect

Big changes planned for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in boundary overhaul

News
Housing

Time for a rethink over houses of multiple occupation in Warwick district?

News 1

Have your say on Kenilworth’s future

News 2
Chancellor Philip Hammond, Prime Minister Theresa May, University of Warwick Provost Christine Ennew and Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya. Credit: University of Warwick

Prime Minister and Chancellor visit Warwick University

News

Plague of 200 billion giant daddy longlegs on the way

News 8
The vandalised bird hide at the Leam Valley Nature Reserve.

Memorial bird hide removed from Leamington nature reserve because of vandalism

News

Sleepiness linked to traffic noise and pollution

Offbeat 17
House plants can suck dangerous toxic chemicals out of the air - leaving it cleaner to breathe, according to new research

VIDEO: House plants can suck dangerous toxic chemicals out of the air

News 7

The breeds of dogs vets are urging owners to avoid

News 3
Introducing egg and peanut at early stage to babies may reduce the risk of developing an allergy to either foodstuff. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Feeding egg and peanuts to young infants “reduces allergy risk”

News
Cuddling cats may be deadly, according to new research.

Cuddling cats could be deadly

News
Listening to loud music on personal devices could be leading to an epidemic of deafness among young people, a study shows.

Headphones causing hidden hearing loss ‘epidemic’

News 3

Smoking rates in England are the lowest on record

Offbeat 7