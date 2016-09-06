Top comics bring a night of laughter to Stratford theatre

A comedy double bill featuring Bridget Christie and Andy Hamilton will be Live at the RSC’s Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on Sunday September 18.

Bridget, who has written several shows and made appearances on Have I Got News For You and QI does not wear her feminism lightly.

She wears it heavily, like a suit of armour. If you think you’d enjoy a 44 year old woman shouting about gender inequality, in a Gloucester accent, then this is definitely the show for you!

Bridget is joined by award-winning comedian and comedy writer Andy Hamilton, with his new solo show, Change Management. Change is an inescapable part of the human condition. Why? Is that fair? Some changes are good, some bad. If you’re feeling flustered because of flux, Andy will teach you how to cope with the changes we have seen and the changes yet to come. Contains mild peril.

With Guy Jenkin, Andy is the creator, writer and director of hit BBC1 show Outnumbered, and the acclaimed 2014 UK feature film What We Did on Our Holiday. They also wrote satirical sitcoms Drop the Dead Donkey and Power Monkeys. Andy’s first novel, The Star Witness, is released today (Thursday).

Tickets cost £21 and to book call 01789 403493 or visit www.rsc.org.uk/events/bridget-christie-live-at-the-rsc